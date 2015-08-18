Klum Tweaks Trump in Twitter Video

After leading GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump told The New York Times he didn't think super model and reality TV star Heidi Klum was a "10" anymore, Klum quipped back via social media.

In a video (#Heidi Trumps Trump) posted Monday on Twitter and Instagram, Klum is shown being photographed in a white, cut-off T-shirt with the number 10 attached to a piece of cardboard on the front. Suddenly someone wearing a Donald Trump mask rips off the 10 to reveal a 9.99 written in large letters on the T-shirt. Klum shrugs and smiles mischievously.

The Klum tweet itself was: "#TrumpHasSpoken #sadly #9.99 #NoLongerA10 #IHadAGoodRun #donaldtrump #HeidiTrumpsTrump #BeautyIsInTheEyeOfTheBeheld."

Ironically, the tweak of Trump was prompted by his addressing questions about his view of women, including his insulting comments about former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell at the Republican debate.

O'Donnell is having a rough time of late, revealing Tuesday that her daughter, who is on medication and needs medical attention, has been missing since Sunday and taking to Twitter herself to ask anyone who had seen her to contact police.