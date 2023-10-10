‘Kingdom Business’ Returns to BET Plus in November
Second season of drama series debuts November 2
BET Plus will debut the second season of its gospel music-themed drama series Kingdom Business on November 2.
The series explores the gospel music industry through multiple lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music. The second season finds the Jordan family fighting for their gospel record label, their positions in the church, and even their lives, according to BET Plus.
The series stars Yolanda Adams, Michael Jai White and Michael Beach, with appearances by Loretta Devine, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamar Braxton, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kirk Franklin.
Kingdom Business is executive produced by Franklin, Dr. Holly Carter, DeVon Franklin, Kenny Lenhart, John J. Sakmar, Michael Van Dyck and Deb Evans.
