King: Now is Time to Reallocate D Block

Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), chairman of the House Homeland

Security Committee says it is time to allocate, not auction, D block spectrum

for a national interoperable public safety network.

That came in a hearing in the committee Wednesday on King's

re-introduction of a bill (H 607) that would allocate the D block spectrum

and pay for it through auction of broadcast and other spectrum to wireless

companies. The hearing hosted public safety officials backing the bill and saying it was

past time to create and fund the network in the shadow of the tenth anniversary

of 9/11.

William Carrow, president of the The Association of

Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO), said that the needs of first

responders are not being met, and that young people coming into public safety

jobs have more capabilities on their personal communications devices than

they do in their jobs. He said allocating the D block to public safety

(10 MHz adjacent to the 10 MHz already allocated to public safety) is

a unique opportunity to give public safety exactly what it needs.

King pointed out that it has been almost seven years since

the 9/11 Commission recommended in 2004 that the network be built ASAP.

Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald of the National Sheriffs'

Association said that among all the recommendations, the public safety network is

the only one that has not been acted on.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), ranking member of the

committee and co-sponsor of the bill, pointed out that house Energy & Commerce

Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) still supported auctioning the D

block--for a public-private partnership--as did the FCC (a recommendation

of the national broadband plan). But he called on them both to support

allocation of the block.

Thompson said he hoped the hearing would convince the

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman and the FCC of "the importance of public

safety" and that reallocation, not auction, was the way to go. He

said Upton's desire to auction

the spectrum to private interests and use the money for deficit reduction

could be a case of being pennywise but pound foolish.

Under current law, the FCC is required to auction the D

Block, which is why legislation would be needed to allocate it. The FCC

tried to auction the block back in 2008, but it did not meet the minimum bid.

The plan was to auction the spectrum to a private entity that would pay to

build and maintain the network, but turn it over to first responders during

emergencies.

Public safety officers testifying pointed out that the Obama

administration has come out in favor of allocating the block, and that there

is a Senate bill (S. 28) with bipartisan support.

A byproduct of both the House and Senate bills would be

giving the FCC the authority to compensate broadcasters for spectrum reclaimed

from them as part of the FCC and Obama administration's effort to free

up up to 500 MHz of spectrum for wireless broadband. That is because

some of the money from that auction--estimated to raise in the tens of

billions--would also go to building and maintaining the public safety

network.

Rep. Yvette Clark (D-NY) said reallocating the D block is

"a matter of life and death," and King said he wanted to get the bill passed

and signed by next Sept. 11.