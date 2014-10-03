Kim Keenan Succeeds David Honig at MMTC

The Minority Media & Telecommunications Council has named Kim Keenan president and CEO. She succeeds David Honig, cofounder of MMTC, who has headed the council for the past 28 years.

Honig will be president emeritus and general counsel and will continue to head up MMTC's telecom brokerage and will be available to advise on some FCC matters.

Keenan has been general counsel and secretary of the NAACP.

"Our board adopted a succession plan two years ago in anticipation that I'd be turning 65 (which I will in December)." said Honig. "I've run MMTC for 28 years and all of us felt it was time for a new generation of leadership."

"Our new President and CEO, Kim Keenan, was on our Board, knows the subject matter very well, and is just amazing in every respect – a dynamic next generation leader that we're very fortunate to have," he told B&C/MultiChannel News.

Keenan's priorities will include the need for diversity in Silicon Valley and advocating for an open Internet that allows for prioritization in some cases, like telemedicine.

Keenan is a graduate of Georgetown University and the University of Virginia Law School. She is past president of the District of Columbia Bar and of the National Bar Association, the largest association of lawyers of color.

MMTC is a non-profit focused on expanding minority ownership and opportunity in media.