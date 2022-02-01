'Killing Eve' Final Season Trailer Debuts

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer face off in the official trailer for the final season of BBC America's Emmy-winning drama series.

The eight-part, fourth and final season of the series, which debuts on February 27, picks up after season three with Oh's character Eve, Comer's character Villanelle and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) in very different places, according to the network. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster," added BBC America.

Killing Eve is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal and Oh.