KHOU GM McEldoon Retiring

Susan McEldoon, president and GM of Tegna's KHOU-TV Houston, is retiring.

McEldoon joined KHOU in 2004 as director of sales and was named VP and station manager in 2005. She has been president and GM since 2007.

She has been a member of the CBS Affiliates Board and was named B&C's GM of the Year, large market division, in 2009.

According to Tegna EVP Peter Diaz, McEldoon had considered retiring earlier, but Hurricane Harvey's impact on KHOU caused her to reconsider and stay on.

No successor has been named. Diaz said he will be interviewing candidates over the next several months, with McEldoon staying on during a transition period.

McEldoon's 31-year broadcasting career has included posts at KCNC Denver, WBBM-TV Chicago and WBNS Columbus, Ohio.