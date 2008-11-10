Kevin Martin: Not Being Pressured By Industry To Stay

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin says he is not under political pressure to remain at the FCC through Feb. 17, the date for the transition to digital.



"There is not any kind of pressure," he said. "I don't have any particular plans yet."



Martin, talking to reporters after a press conference marking 100 days until the DTV transition, said people in the industry were not asking him to stay on to ensure there would not be a 2-2 split between Democrats and Republicans on the committee, or give Democrats a 2 to 1 majority when Deborah Taylor Tate's term is up at the end of this year.



"The reporters have asked me a lot about it but the industry hasn't actually talked to me about it."



Martin, who declined to talk about his plans during the official press conference at the event, reiterated afterward that he didn't plan to talk about his plans: "I am just focusing on our day-to-day work," he said.