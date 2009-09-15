Kevin Martin Joins Xtera Board
Former FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has joined the board of directors
of Xtera Communications.
The company, which deploys network infrastructure, pointed
to Martin's deregulatory policies that it said spurred infrastructure
investment.
"We are honored that Chairman Martin has accepted a
position on our board," said Xtera Chairman Jon Bayless in a statement.
"Kevin is one of today's leading experts in telecommunications and
technology policy. His wealth of experience as a telecom policymaker and his
global perspective across a broad range of industry issues will be invaluable
to guiding and influencing the company's strategic direction."
Martinexited the FCC in January, joining the Aspen Institute as a senior fellow.
