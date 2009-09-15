Kevin Martin Joins Xtera Board

Former FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has joined the board of directors

of Xtera Communications.

The company, which deploys network infrastructure, pointed

to Martin's deregulatory policies that it said spurred infrastructure

investment.

"We are honored that Chairman Martin has accepted a

position on our board," said Xtera Chairman Jon Bayless in a statement.

"Kevin is one of today's leading experts in telecommunications and

technology policy. His wealth of experience as a telecom policymaker and his

global perspective across a broad range of industry issues will be invaluable

to guiding and influencing the company's strategic direction."

Martinexited the FCC in January, joining the Aspen Institute as a senior fellow.