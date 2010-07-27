Kerry Will Push for Online Privacy Legislation

Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) says he will pursue an online privacy bill in the Senate.

That

announcement came in concert with an online privacy hearing in the

Senate Commerce Committee. Kerry is chairman of the committee's

Communications Subcommittee.

He said the

goal went beyond targeted advertising. "As a matter of law, we need new

baseline standards for privacy protection that ensure people's identity

is treated with the respect it deserves,"

he said. "Take the single example of a cancer survivor who uses a

social network to connect with other cancer survivors and share her

story. That story is not meant for her employer or everyone she emails,

or marketers of medical products promising herbal

cures."

At the

hearing, Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) echoed

that need for baseline protections for folks who were neither computer

whizzes or lawyers who regularly read the kind of

small print in which pirvacy policies are frequently disclosed, or he

would argue obscured, online.

"Our

counterparts in the House have introduced legislation and I intend to

work with Senator[Mark] Pryor [D-Ark.] and others to do the same on this

side with the goal of passing legislation early in

the next Congress."

Reps. Rick

Boucher (D-W. Va.) and Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) have introduced a draft and

bill, respectively, that would mandate an opt-in/opt out process on the

collection, use and sharing of online information.

During his

hearing testimony, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon Leibowitz said

that he thought if industry stepped up with clear, concise, ways to

inform and give Web users choice about when and

how their information was used, they could avoid a legislative response

in the next Congress.

Senator Amy

Klobuchar (D-Minn.) put in a plug for her Senate version of an

anti-stalking bill (H.R. 5662, the Simplifying the Ambiguous Law,

Keeping Everyone Reliably Safe Act) that related to online

privacy. Klobuchar is introducing a bill to toughen anti-stalking laws,

prompted in part by the posting of peepcam video of ESPN reporter Erin

Andrews, who joined Klobuchar for a press conference on the bill earlier

in the day.