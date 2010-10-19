Kerry Outlines Retrans Bill To FCC

Senate Communications Subcommittee Chairman John

Kerry (D-Mass.) has proposed his new "consumer protection" bill in a

discussion draft of retransmission consent reform legislation sent to FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski Tuesday.

The legislation would include imposing fines for

bad-faith bargaining, standstill agreements and the FCC as mediator, but not

arbitrator.

A committee source on background said the senator

is "exploring the possibility" of holding a hearing on the bill the

week of Nov. 17, just after Congress returns for its lame duck session.

Calling it a "broken system," Kerry said

the legislation would try to fix the two-party system, in this case negotiating

parties, for the sake of a third party: consumers.

As he telegraphed in a statement following Fox andCablevision's failure to come to terms Oct. 15,

the bill would keep signals on the air while the FCC evaluates both parties and

recommends, or doesn't recommend, binding arbitration, during which carriage

would also continue.

He says that at the "end of the day,"

the broadcaster would retain the right to pull the signal when there is a

"good faith" impasse, but the end of the day would come after the FCC

stepped in to mediate to the degree above.

He outlined four scenarios in which he saw that

process coming into play:

"Scenario 1 - The FCC finds that the

broadcaster is negotiating in good faith and making an offer consistent with

market conditions but the distributor is not. In this case, the distributor

shall agree to the broadcaster's last best offer or terminate carriage and the

FCC may fine the distributor for negotiating in bad faith. In lieu of

termination of the signal, the broadcaster can withdraw the last best offer and

ask the Commission to require binding arbitration.

"Scenario 2 - The FCC finds that the

broadcaster is not negotiating in good faith or making an offer consistent with

market conditions and the distributor is negotiating in good faith and making

an offer consistent with market conditions, then the FCC can require binding

arbitration. The penalty for the broadcaster is forced participation in

binding arbitration.

"Scenario 3 (This will be the most

likely scenario in most cases). The FCC finds that both parties have

negotiated in good faith but reached a true impasse based on an honest

disagreement on the value of the signal. In this case, the FCC may

request them to submit to binding arbitration. If one party or the other refuses

to engage in binding arbitration, then the FCC will provide both parties with a

model notice by which to inform consumers of the potential loss of service as

well as the difference in offers on the table so that consumers can judge for

themselves who was making the fairest offer. This adds a more consumer

friendly and transparent way to end transmission of services if necessary and

creates an attractive option for arbitration for both parties.

"Scenario 4 - The FCC finds that

neither party is negotiating in good faith, then it can require binding

arbitration and fine both parties."

The FCC is already empowered to take action if either party is not

negotiating in good faith.