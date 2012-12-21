Kerry Nomination Means More Commerce Reordering

There will have to be some re-ordering of the

Senate Commerce Committee, and perhaps the House Energy & Commerce

Committee, the two committees that oversee communications policy.

With

the nomination Friday of Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.) to replace Hillary

Clinton as Secretary of State -- he will almost certainly be confirmed -- that

would remove him from the post of chair of the Communications Subcommittee,

where he has pushed for privacy legislation and network neutrality regs.

The

Commerce Committee is already getting a new ranking member -- expected to be

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) with the retirement of Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas)

and the resignation of Senator Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) to head the HeritageFoundation.

But

there could be spill-over to the House side as well.

Ed

Markey (D-Mass.) former chair of the House E&C Communications Subcommittee

and a continuing force on communications issues including privacy, children's

programming and net neutrality, has been mentioned as a possible candidate for

Kerry's senate seat.