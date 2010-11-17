Kerry to Industry: Find Consumer-Friendlier Route to Retrans

Senator John

Kerry (D-Mass.) appeared to achieve what he set out to do--which was to hold a

"thoughtful dialog" on the retransmission consent regime--at the Nov. 17 hearing on the issue. By the end, he

advised the participants to try to find a

way to negotiate those deals that would not result in consumer

dislocations. He suggested that if such a solution is not found, the dialog would become government

action.

Kerry is chairman of the Senate Communications Subcommittee, which

held the Wednesday hearing. The dialog was among major

players on

the cable and broadcast sides of the equation.

After

hearing from Cablevision COO Tom Rutledge, News Corp. Chairman Chase

Carey, Time Warner Cable Chairman Glenn Britt, Univision President

Joe Uva

and Ovation CEO Charles Segars, Kerry said he would continue to have a private dialog.

"To the degree that you want

this to remain a sort-of hands-off, arms-length transaction where the

marketplace has the maximum amount of ability to play itself out," he

warned them, "and that would be our preference

too, you have to think about what is the compromise mechanism here."

Kerrry said

all the companies at the table were making a profit and that the public

was not going to be thrilled with the idea of becoming pawns in

whatever extra

percentage of profitability is at stake, measured against the profits

they already make, measured against the "government gift" of

their right to take place in the marketplace.

That last part appeared to be directed at broadcasters.

Kerry said

that he wanted to put to rest the "myth" that it was a free marketplace.

He pointed to broadcasters gift of billions of dollars worth of

spectrum and the

public interest obligation that went with it. Rutledge, in one of his

most pointed criticisms of broadcasters, said they were using

that spectrum "in a

way that is abusing consumers." Carey pointed out that anybody who

wanted to could have watched the World Series for free during

the retrans impasse.

"Which makes the notion of paying for it ridiculous," shot back

Rutledge, drawing laughter from the audience.

When Chase

Carey asserted that broadcasters were going from getting paid nothing

for their signals to getting paid something, Kerry countered that

getting carriage for co-owned cable channels had been

compensation for earlier deals: "That was the quid pro quo." Carey

conceded that the channels had been part of the deals, but was not

conceding it as necessarily a "value transfer," calling it instead more

of a win/win for broadcasters and cable operators

with the creation of channels like Nat Geo and Fox Deportes. "Time

Warner Group is a bundle, Discovery is a bundle," he said, It's the

nature of the business."

Kerry asked

what the difference was between the majority of retrans deals that get

done without signals being pulled, and those, like the recent

Fox/Cablevision impasse, where there are blackouts.

Rutledge

said that the difference was when someone--he did not say News

Corp.-asks for a very disruptive price, regardless of market conditions,

and

the degree to which

that is an "exploitive request." Rutledge echoed Cablevision's criticism

that Fox was asking for more than it paid CBS, ABC, NBC

and Univision combined.

Carey said

it was because in this case, the entity in question--he, also, did not

mention Cablevision--wanted to politicize the negotiation and,

rather than pay a more-than-fair rate, have government step in to mandate a solution.

And while News Corp. may be profitable, Carey said the Fox network had lost $200-$300 million over the past several years.

Sen. Kerry

asked Carey if it wouldn't be possible for Fox to negotiate a

deal without pulling a signal. Carey said it had in three out of

the four retrans deals with major players.

Sen. Frank

Lautenberg (D-N.J.) pointed out to Rutledge that while Cablevision has

been involved in a couple of high-profile impasses in which signals

have been pulled,

its competition for the most part has not. Asked why, Rutledge said he

was trying to hold the line on cable rates, saying it was

fighting for its customers and had been successful for the most part in doing so.

Carey countered that he agreed cost of content is an issue with cable pricing, but that it needed to be looked at holistically over the hundreds

of channels. He said broadcasters should not be relegated to second-class status in order to deal with the cost of content.

Carey

several times talked about Fox's retrans price as only a fraction of the

cost of an ESPN or MSG Netwokr (the latter co-owned by Cablevision).

Kerry asked

Carey to reveal the price Cablevision paid. Carey declined. Senator

Kerry also asked Britt how much TWC paid for ESPN. Britt said he did

not know off the top

of his head, though Carey quickly weighed in, saying it was five or six

times what Fox was asking. ESPN is widely reported to

commend over $4 per sub.

Kerry said

the committee would probably need to get a better handle on those

numbers, saying he would have to "mull that one over."

Carey argued

throughout the hearing that broadcasters need to start getting paid for

their content so they can have the kind of dual revenue stream

that allows its

cable competitors to bid, and sometimes outbid, them for high-value

content. Britt countered that if Fox wanted to look more like a

cable net, that was

fine with him, but that it should then give up all the government

privileges--retrans, must-carry, market exclusivity--that cable

channels don't get.

Kerry seemed to be on the same page, saying later in the hearing a good

case had been made, including by the Congressional

Research Service, that there were government rules and regs that kept it from being a purely marketplace negotiation.

Outside of harsh media criticism from Commerce Committee Chairman Jay

Rockefeller, the questioning was pointed

rather than accusatory, and focus on the consumer impact of the negotiations.

Lautenberg,

for one, called broadcasting a precious commodity and a necessity in

people's lives approaching gas or electricity. Kerry suggested that

was an argument for the FCC using its power to protect consumers.

Kerry said

more than once that the subcommittee's predilection was to let the free

marketplace decide rather than jumping into it. But he also

suggested that the

marketplace was not an entirely free one, which necessitated the

committee's interest and, if need be, action, including his own

draft of a bill to make the FCC a mediator, though not arbitrator, of disputes.

"We have to

think this through carefully," Kerry said of the retrans reform issue.

"I don't think any member wants to come leaping in in an inappropriate

way."

But Kerry also asked them to think about

his bill, which would require more transparency in terms of TV

station retrans pricing, and direct the FCC to step in during impasses

to vet the two sides' offers and positions and make a determination of

whether the bargaining was in good faith, and if it

is, then broadcasters would be allowed to pull their signals. "The bill

requires a simple level of both transparency and judgment. Are they

working in good faith. If you have a good faith argument based on the

marketplace, based on competitors based on the

various offerings available, people step back and say, 'OK. this is not

our deal,' and you can still pull your signal."

"I just ask

you to think about that," he said. Kerry suggested that if negotiations

go forward in the current atmosphere, "some people may feel more

compelled to press for an advantage and pull a signal. No one here, I think, is going to react very positively to that."



