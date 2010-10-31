Kerry: Fox/Cablevision Deal Is Relief, But...

Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) said Sunday he was

"happy and relieved" that Cablevision and Fox had struck

a carriage deal Saturday, but that he still thought the government needs

to step in to protect consumers.

Kerry has proposed legislation to that effect, and

signaled that he still thinks it is necessary. While he said that media

interests have every right to play hardball, he also suggested that government

needed to step in anyway to protect consumers from being collateral damage in

what he called "frequent games of high stakes chicken."

Saying he didn't think it was in anyone's interest to have

such retrans stalemates play out regularly, Kerry suggested that, "at a minimum, Congress can bring greater

transparency to this process and empower consumers with more information, and

work to disincentivize high stakes conflict."

Cablevision lost

access to Fox TV station signals for two weeks during the latest such standoff.

"What I know is that this system is broken,

and I think we're all better off if we have a dialogue about systemic reform

and modernizing the law rather than just jumping into the fray and getting

involved in each conflict in isolation," Kerry said, adding that he would

work with the FCC and stakeholders on a bill.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who has expressed

his own frustration with the consumer fallout from the Fox/Cablevision impasse,

Friday said he agreed with Kerry that it was time for Congress to take a lookat the retrans regime.

Kerry had plenty of company in suggesting the

Fox/Cablevision deal should not signal a stand-down in the push

for retrans reform.

"Fox demonstrated that federal retransmission

consent rules encourage broadcasters to harm consumers by adopting a ‘blackmail

or blackout' strategy intended to wrest excessive cash compensation from local

cable operators," said American Cable Association President Matt Polka.

"ACA commends Federal Communications Commission Chairman

Julius Genachowski and Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), among others, for

recognizing that Fox's 15-day blackout of 3 million Cablevision customers in

the New York City market was the last straw and that Congress must step in..."

"We are pleased that consumers in the New York

City area and in Philadelphia will be able to watch programming on the Fox

channels, including the World Series and entertainment shows," said Public

Knowledge President Gigi Sohn. "However, we worry that the lack of action

and involvement from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) does not

portend well for consumers. Knowing that there was no pressure on the

broadcaster to lower its demands, Cablevision conceded defeat, while claiming

that they are paying too much for programming."

Cablevision asked the FCC to step in to mandate

arbitration and put station signals back on the air during negotiations, but

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski advised them to reach their own deal.

Cablevision, ACA and Public Knowledge are all

members of the American Television Alliance (ATVA), a coalition of cable

operators, satellite carriers, telcos and others pushing the FCC to modify

its retrans rules, which they say favor broadcasters.

ATVA minced no words in its reaction to the deal. "News Corp

deserves no credit for ending its two week blackout of 3 million Cablevision

households during the baseball playoffs and World Series and even bullying

consumers by cutting off access to major websites," the group said in a

statement. "The only way to guarantee broadcasters can't hold up viewers

for ransom as a negotiating tool is for Congress and the FCC to change outdated

rules."