Kerry, Dorgan, Wyden Back Net Neutrality Compromise

Three veteran Hill supporters of FCC action on

network neutrality have given FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski a shout-out

for what they and many others perceive as his plan to propose a compromise

network neutrality item.

In a letter to Genachowski only hours before he is

widely expected to circulate a network neutrality item to the other

commissioners for a vote at the Dec. 21 meeting, Democratic Senators John Kerry

(Mass.), Byron Dorgan (N.D.), and Ron Wyden (Ore.) urged him to "bring the

Open Internet rulemaking to conclusion in December."

Their support of network neutrality regs is

not a surprise, but given their support for strong such regulations, it is

telling that all three say they support a "principled center"

approach.

According to numerous sources inside and outside

the FCC, the chairman is expected to propose expanding and codifying network

neutrality regs pinned to the FCC's current Title I information services

definition of Internet access, rather than reclassifying it as a Title II

common carrier service with liberal forbearance.

While not explicitly supporting that approach,

which is yet to be either announced or confirmed by the chairman, the

legislators say that: "We understand that there are some who would have

you go further and some that would have you do nothing. But we believe you

are headed toward a principled center and we support that effort."

The chairman has three Democratic votes for network neutrality

regs, though given Michael Copps' strong stand for Title II, the

"principled center" will likely have to be strong enough to satisfy

his express desire for sufficient Internet protections. An FCC source speaking

on background said Tuesday that a number of industry players are also

supportive of the chairman's new proposal. The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association and AT&T, among others, were widely believed

to have been ready to endorse a similar compromise proposal hammered out with

the help of House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman

(D-Calif.) before that fell apart for lack of Republican support.