Kerry Calls For Constitutional Amendment To Reverse Supremes

Senate Communications Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry

(D-Mass.) says there needs to be a constitutional amendment indicating that

corporations don't have the same free speech rights as individuals.

That came in a Senate Rules Committee hearing Tuesday (Feb.

2) with the rather loaded title: "Corporate America vs. The Voter:

Examining the Supreme Court's Decision to Allow Unlimited Corporate Spending In

Elections."

At the hearing, committee Chairman Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)

launched an effort to stem a potential new flood of corporate campaign ad money

to broadcast and cable outlets.

Kerry said it would take some time to craft that amendment,

and in the meantime the committee should pass various bills that have been

introduced to tighten up disclosure and disclaimer rules and give shareholders

more say in corporate campaign speech.

Kerry's call for a constitutional amendment was seconded by

Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.), who also said he planned to introduce legislation

in the Senate calling for a complete overhaul of the campaign finance system.

Kerry also put in a request for free airtime for candidates,

and a number of Senators brought up the issue of lowest unit rates.

That is the requirement that broadcasters charge their

lowest unit price for campaign advertising. The loophole some campaign reform

activists see in that requirement is that the lowest unit rate is a preemptible

spot, and that to get a guarantee of not getting bumped, candidates have to pay

for the higher, non-preemptible rate.

Schumerhad already telegraphed his strong opposition to the Supreme Court decision

in a press conference two weeks ago, saying the court had just selected the

winners in the next election: corporate America. He said the hearings would

include exploring legislation to re-implement the ban, if possible.

In a close 5-4 decision that included a host of partial

dissents and concurrences, theSupreme Court threw out the prohibition on corporate use of treasury funds

for political speech--specifically for broadcast and cable spots in federal

elections--taking a big bite out of campaign finance reform law. "No

sufficient governmental interest justifies limits on the political speech of

nonprofit or for-profit corporations," said the court in an opinion

authored by Justice Anthony Kennedy and joined in part by Chief Justice John

Roberts and Justices Antonin Scalia, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

Somewhat ironically, the court actually ruled against

Citizens United, which brought the appeal, on the narrower issue of whether

broadcast and cable spots it wanted to run promoting a documentary of then

candidate Hillary Clinton were subject to discloser requirements under BCRA.

The court held that they were, but said it could not stop there and needed to

rule on the constitutionality of the ban on corporate and union treasury

funding.

Various campaign reform groups have pledged to fight the

ruling, as has the president, who said he would make it a priority to work with

Congress to try to reverse the ruling.

A mix of foes and fans of the decision held court in the

hearing Tuesday.

Steve Bullock, Montana

attorney general, who was a witness at the hearing, said the reaction to the

Supreme Court decision has overlooked the effect on state and local elections

and the state campaign finance limit laws now thrown into question. His state

has a limit on corporate spending in elections that "Montanan's believe

in," he says. The Supreme Court decision means that limit will likely be

challenged.

With the floodgates open to corporate spending, there will

be greater opportunity to corrupt elections, he warned, including the potential

of foreign influence. He says Montana

judges are held accountable through elections, but that the influx of money

could corrupt the judicial system.

Allison Hayward, George Mason law professor, said the

court's decision fits squarely with Supreme Court jurisprudence. She cautioned

Congress to wait and see what the outcome was, then regulate appropriately,

saying she was not sure that corporations would spend differently. Bullock

countered that it would not take sitting through 10 years of elections to know

the kind of influence that corporations can have.

Ranking Republican Robert Bennett (R-Utah), cited figures

from 1998 of $1.6 billion in campaign spending, then the most recent figure of

over $5 billion, saying campaign finance reform had hardly kept big money out

of politics. But veteran campaign finance reformer Fred Wertheimer countered

that reform was never about getting big money out of the system, but getting

the big donors out who could influence the elections.

The debate was brought down to the personal level by several

Senators who talked about the increased pressure on them if drug or oil

companies could use the threat of big-bucks campaigning against them. Bennett

countered that while he was also facing groups from outside spending money on

radio and TV and billboard and direct mail, and he didn't like the idea of

having outsiders mischaracterize and attack him, he also said he thought that

was their constitutional right.

Moritz College Law Professor Edward Foley argued that the

decision left room to get at some corporations through the continuing ban on

campaign ad spending by government and quasi-government entities. He argued

that ban could be applied to defense contractors or Wall Street firms that had

received TARP money. Schumer said the committee planned to consult with

him as they worked on legislation.

Steve Hoersting, Alexandria-based Center for Competitive

Politics, stood up for the decision. He said the Supreme Court had simply said

that citizens can speak about politics in whatever forum and grouping they

choose. He called the change healthy for politics and said Congress should

follow that lead and remove more campaign finance restrictions.

Wertheimer, who said he has been pushing on the Hill for

public financing of elections since 1973, called it the most radical and

destructive campaign finance decision in the court's history. He said Congress

needed to act now to try and repair it before the 2010 elections.

Wertheimer also pointed out that it was not just Democrats

unhappy with the court's decision. He quoted from an interview with Nebraska

Senator Chuck Hagel, who had warned before the decision that lobbyists would be

running wild if the ban were overturned, which he said would be an astounding

blow against good government.