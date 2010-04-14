Kerry Calls On Blog-Followers To Push Net Neutrality To His Colleagues

On the eve of Wednesday's (Apr. 14) Senate Commerce

Committee oversight hearing on the FCC's national broadband plan, committee

member and Communications Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-Mass.) has called on

readers of the Daily

Kos and Huffington Post blogs to contact their senators in support of

network neutrality.

Senators do not usually call for flooding congressional

switchboards, but the network neutrality debate has always been a heated one.

Calling the hearing a "vital" one, Kerry framed

the net neutrality issue as one of powerful cable and phone companies against

consumers and "President Obama's FCC," then asked Web surfers to use the

phone lines against the networks. "It's

helpful to bust wide open the convenient myth many in Washington buy into - the idea that it's

only the industry and those with financial skin in the game who really care

about these issues," he said.

"You could make an enormous difference if you take just

a couple of minutes right now, call your senators and urge them to support the

president's push for net neutrality and a national broadband plan," he

said.

The two issues have been joined by a court decision last

week that called into question the FCC's justification for regulation network

management. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said he still thinks the FCC

has the authority to implement the broadband plan, but the commission will

likely have to connect the dots more clearly in the next several weeks as it

begins to roll out over 60 rulemakings and inquiries to implement the plan.

"The travesty in the court system last week underscored

the importance of you weighing in, and doing it in a hurry," said Kerry.

The senator cast his lot with those urging the FCC to

classify broadband under the more heavily regulated Title II classification for

telecommunications services rather than its current status under the more lightly

regulated Title I information service regime.

"The FCC could reclassify the service and preserve its

traditional role. The telecom companies are giving it everything they've got to

keep this from happening, and if you don't speak up, they could win," he

said.

AT&T execs spent an hour with reporters Tuesday making the

case for why the FCC did not need to use Title II authority over the net to

implement the plan, and arguing that to do so would chill investment and the

broadband deployment that the plan is supposed to be driving. They advised that

it would be better for Congress to step in and clarify just what the FCC's

statutory authority was first.

Kerry was having none of it. "The telecom companies try

to say that only Congress can pass a law to make this better," he said.

"But having suffered through a year of record filibusters and procedural

hurdles to grind the process to a halt, do you really think it's a good idea

for Congress to try and do this, when the FCC can have the authority right

now?"

Kerry even supplied a list of the committee members to make

it easier to flood those switchboards.