Kenin to head Hallmark programming
Former CBS Sports president Dave Kenin has been named executive vice
president of programming at Hallmark Channel.
Kenin, who was also an executive at USA Networks Inc. for 12 years, will have
oversight of all of the channel's programming areas, including development,
acquisitions, scheduling and strategies.
