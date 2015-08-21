Ken Howard Re-Elected SAG/AFTRA President

Ken Howard has been re-elected as the president of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, journalists, dancers, DJs, hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt men and women, voiceover artists and others.

Ballots were mailed to 139.313 eligible members, but only 30,263 were returned, or a tad over 20%. Howard got 16,233 votes to Patricia Richardson's 13,975. His new two-year term begins immediately.

Howard's roles, in addition to fighter for better wages and working conditions, have included in The White Shadow, 30 Rock, Dynasty, Melrose Place and Crossing Jordan.

"Serving the members of Screen Actors Guild and now SAG-AFTRA has been one of the greatest privileges of my life as an actor, said Howard. "I am honored and grateful to the members for their confidence in our team."

Howard was elected president of SAG in 2009, re-elected in 2011, was named co-president when the unions merged in 2012 and was the first elected president of the combined union in 2013.

Howard chaired the code negotiating committee that struck a new three-year agreement last fall that unified the legacy TV contracts under the merged union. The code includes all TV programming except scripted primetime, which means it covers first-run syndicated dramas, morning news, talk shows, soaps, reality, contests, sports and promos.

Also re-elected to a two-year term was stunt woman Jane Austin as secretary-treasurer. She is pat chair of the Stunt Committee and has been on the SAG-AFTRA or predecessor union boards for a dozen years.