Kelsea Ballerini Returning As Host of CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini will host the 2024 CMT Music Awards for a fourth year, the network said today.

Ballerini will also perform live during the awards show, which will air live on CBS on April 7.

She was also the host in 2021 and 2023 and and hosted remotely in 2022.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my 4th year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin,” said Ballerini.” Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”

Nominations, other performers and presenters will be named in coming weeks, CMT said.

In addition to airing on CBS, The CMT Music Awards will stream live on Paramount Plus and will be available on demand for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers the day after.