Keenan Exits MMTC

Kim Keenan has resigned as president and CEO of Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC).



Keenans had been in the post for three years, succeeding David Honig, cofounder of MMTC, who has headed the council for the previous 28 years.



Maurita Coley Flippin, EVP and COO, will be interim president/CEO. No reason was given for the exit beyond Keenan's note that she had "moved on to pursue other professional opportunities" and that she had viewed her role as "having assisted MMTC in developing the requisite infrastructure to grow and thrive."



“MMTC extends our deepest appreciation and many thanks to Kim for her steadfast leadership of MMTC over the past three years,” said MMTC Board Chair Julia Johnson. “Thanks to Kim, MMTC has more focus and understanding on making our policy work more relatable to the people it impacts most. The spirit of Kim’s legacy will live on in MMTC, and we wish her all the best on her future endeavors.”