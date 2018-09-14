Kavanaugh Vote Set for Sept. 20

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has scheduled a Sept. 20 vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, after which he will get a full Senate vote if the committee favorably reports his nomination, as is expected.

The Democrats on the committee have been trying to delay the vote, saying that they had not had a chance to vet all the thousands of documents released from Kavanaugh's time in the Bush White House.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), attempted to adjourn the business meeting Thursday (Sept. 13) without a vote, as he had tried to adjourn the committee before the Kavanaugh nomination hearing, but that failed.

Sens. Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and others made a series of motions to seek subpoenas for some more Kavanaugh records they said had not been produced, but should have. Those would have delayed the vote, but also failed with party line votes.

The motion that did carry was Grassley's to hold the Kavanaugh vote Sept. 20.

