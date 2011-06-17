Katz Succeeds Kaplan As Genachowski Chief Counsel

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has made three senior staff appointments.

Zachary Katz has been named chief counsel, succeeding Rick Kaplan, who exited to head the Wireless Bureau. Katz had been legal advisor to the chairman.

Katz is former Deputy Chief of the Commission's Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis. He joined the FCC in 2009 from the White House, where he was special counsel to the president. Before that, he practiced law at Munger, Tolles & Olson in Los Angeles,

The chairman Friday also said that Sherrese Smith, currently legal advisor, will become senior counsel, and Amy Levine, special counsel, becomes legal advisor,

Smith will oversee media, consumer and enforcement issues. Levine will oversee Wireless Bureau and Office of Engineering & Technology issues.