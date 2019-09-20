Katie Hockmeyer Named Exec VP of Late Night at NBC

Katie Hockmeyer has been named executive VP of late night programming at NBC Entertainment. She’s been with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since it began in 2014. She will guide programming strategy and act as the network liaison for all aspects of the late-night business.

Hockmeyer will report to George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment co-chairmen. She’ll work on The Tonight Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, A Little Late with Lilly Singh and Saturday Night Live.

“It’s exciting for these shows to have someone with Katie’s insight and experience, thinking day-in and day-out about how they can continue to grow and innovate,” said Cheeks and Telegdy. “Our late-night programs are an indelible part of the NBC brand, and Katie’s strong leadership, keen insight and deep institutional knowledge is exactly what we need to continue their incredible legacy well into the future.”

Hockmeyer has been part of Fallon’s production team since the 2009 debut of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. She has spent two years as showrunner on The Tonight Show.

Hockmeyer began her career as part of NBC’s page program, after which she began as an executive assistant in Lorne Michaels’ office at Saturday Night Live. She then worked under former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Zucker.