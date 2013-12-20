Kathryn Brown Named Internet Society CEO

Kathryn Brown, former Verizon exec and chief of staff to FCC Chairman Bill Kennard, has been named CEO of the Internet Society.

Brown succeeds Lynn St. Amour starting Jan. 1. Amour announced last February she would be exiting at the completion of her current contract after 15 years with the society.

Brown most recently was senior advisor at consulting firm Albright Stonebridge Group and before that senior VP, public policy and corporate responsibility at Verizon.

The society is a global organization that advocates for Internet openness, accessibility, privacy and security, including pushing for a multistakeholder model of Internet governance.