Katherine Green to Head Scripps News Recruitment
TV news vet Katherine Green, who has held executive jobs at Tribune and CNN, is the new national director of news recruitment for Scripps television division.
Green most recently was president of Shyft Media, an agency focused on helping media companies transition to multiplatform businesses.
In her new role, Green will lead recruiting for news managers in Scripps’ 24 TV markets. She will focus primarily on news directors, assistant news directors and executive producers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.