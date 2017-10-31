Karsh Resigns From Tribune Board

Bruce Karsh, the chairman of the board of Tribune Media, has resigned from the board.



Karsh cited the overwhelming shareholder support for the Sinclair merger and "continued progress" toward its closing.



Given that the Sinclair deal decision could come from the FCC and Justice at any time, Tribune said it would not be naming a new chairman or replacing the board seat.



The FCC is currently on day 104 of the 180-day informal shot clock on vetting the deal, but paused that shot clock until Nov. 2 so it could collect comment on Sinclair's response to a second request for information on how the deal was in the public interest and more details on how Sinclair would comply with local ownership rules.