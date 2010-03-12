Karen Peltz Strauss Named Deputy Chief of Consumer Bureau
Karen Peltz Strauss, independent consultant and co-founder
of the Coalition of Organizations For Access Technology, has been named deputy
chief of the Consumer Bureau.
She will be charged with overseeing disability issues,
including implementing the broadband plan's proposals on access.
"The FCC has a vital role to play in empowering
and protecting all consumers and ensuring they have access to world-class
communications networks and technologies" said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.
"I look forward to drawing on Karen's extensive experience with
telecommunications access issues to realize those goals."
