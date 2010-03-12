Karen Peltz Strauss Named Deputy Chief of Consumer Bureau

Karen Peltz Strauss, independent consultant and co-founder

of the Coalition of Organizations For Access Technology, has been named deputy

chief of the Consumer Bureau.

She will be charged with overseeing disability issues,

including implementing the broadband plan's proposals on access.

"The FCC has a vital role to play in empowering

and protecting all consumers and ensuring they have access to world-class

communications networks and technologies" said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.

"I look forward to drawing on Karen's extensive experience with

telecommunications access issues to realize those goals."