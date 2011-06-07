Kaplan to Head Wireless Bureau

Ruth Milkman, chief of the FCC's Wireless Bureau, is moving to the chairman's office as special counsel for innovation in government.

Rick Kaplan, who has been chief counsel to the chairman, will replace Milkman as bureau chief.

Kaplan is the former chief of staff to Commissioner Mignon Clyburn and before that was deputy coordinator of the DTV task force during the digital transition.

Amy Levine, currently special counsel to the chairman, is likely in the running to succeed Kaplan. Levine most recently was communications policy advisor to former Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.), who lost his seat last November. She was also a policy advisor to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.)

Other in-house candidates include Sherrese Smith, legal advisor to the chairman for consumer and enforcement., and wireline legal advisor Zac Katz.