Kaplan: FCC Is Ignoring Consequences of Variable Plan

Rick Kaplan, executive VP of strategic planning for the

National Association of Broadcasters, said Tuesday that the FCC staff is

ignoring the interference consequences of their proposed variable band plan.





"The staff steadfastly refuses to study the issue with

any rigor, model it or even ask a single question about it," he said in

a blog posting.





FCC Wireless Bureau Chief Ruth Milkman bloggedlast week that broadcasters are misrepresenting their own proposal as a

consensus plan, and that variability is key to a successful auction.





But Kaplan, himself a former FCC Wireless Bureau chief,

suggests that the FCC is confusing unanimity with consensus. "Have we

found unanimity? Of course not. To be clear; reaching consensus is not the same

thing as unanimity," he says. "Certainly everyone doesn't have to

agree for a general consensus to emerge. Our work has moved the ball far down

the field on typically contentious issues. And we believe strongly that the

Commission staff should have adopted, and should be adopting, a "get in

the room together" approach so we can achieve an expeditious and

successful conclusion to the pre-auction process."





He says industry players have been filling the void left by

the FCC's failure to drive consensus.





He says the problem with a variable band plan is

this: "If Market A (e.g., New York) clears less spectrum than adjacent

Market B (e.g., Philadelphia) and therefore Market A continues to have

broadcast operations on channel X (e.g., channel 46) while Market B moves to

wireless operations on that same channel, the wireless and broadcast operations

on that shared channel will interfere with one another. There is no doubt this

is a serious issue. And even though the Wireless Bureau dismissed the problem

without any analysis (in a nonsensical footnote in its Public Notice),

following the bureau's Public Notice, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Qualcomm,

Ericsson and others have joined in to second the notion that further work on

the subject is required."