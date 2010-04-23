Kaiser Health Poll: Most People Get Healthcare Info From Cable News

Cable news is where most people have gotten their information

about healthcare reform, according to the findings of a Kaiser Health Tracking

Poll.

Over a third of the respondents (36%) cited cable news

outlets and their Web sites, compared to network newscasts (16%), newspapers

(12%), friends and family (10%) and radio (9%).

The poll was conducted April 9-14 via telephone using a

random sample of 1,208 adults 18-plus. The margin of error was plus or minus 3

percentage points.

Local TV station newscasts appear not to have been one of

the options given in the question about media sources of information. Other

options were other web sites and blogs, elected officials, employers and

community organizations.