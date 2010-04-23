Kaiser Health Poll: Most People Get Healthcare Info From Cable News
Cable news is where most people have gotten their information
about healthcare reform, according to the findings of a Kaiser Health Tracking
Poll.
Over a third of the respondents (36%) cited cable news
outlets and their Web sites, compared to network newscasts (16%), newspapers
(12%), friends and family (10%) and radio (9%).
The poll was conducted April 9-14 via telephone using a
random sample of 1,208 adults 18-plus. The margin of error was plus or minus 3
percentage points.
Local TV station newscasts appear not to have been one of
the options given in the question about media sources of information. Other
options were other web sites and blogs, elected officials, employers and
community organizations.
