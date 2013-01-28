Kagan Analyst: Sports Costs Not Only Reason for Burgeoning Bills

On the same day that the Time Warner Cable/Dodgers deal

became official -- TWC reportedly is paying several hundred million dollars a

year for the rights to deliver dodgers games to its subs -- SNL Kagan analyst

Derek Baine argued that sports costs are not the only reason for rising cable

bills.

Baine predicts that by 2018, retrans payments cable ops pay

to carry local TV stations will have ballooned to almost $5 per sub per month,

or about what they pay now for ESPN, the poster-channel for escalating sports

rights costs.

Baine says that, in addition, operators have been adding

channels, which also adds to the cost. "The bottom line is that there are

a lot more moving pieces to the typical cable bill," he says.

The average cost of a sports channel over the last decade

has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 3.5%, he says, compared

to 2.9% for all channels. CAGR is actually smaller than the average over the

past five years, however, due to the launch of lower-priced nets like the NHL

Network.

But he says that there is no doubt costs are growing and

becoming a growing concern for cable operators. "Given the fact that we

think retrans payments will double from about $2 per sub in 2012 to more than

$4 per sub by 2016, there are tough times ahead," he says.