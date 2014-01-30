Justin Cole to Head FTC Public Affairs Office

Justin Cole, press secretary to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, has been named director of the Office of Public Affairs for the Federal Trade Commission.

Justin replaces Peter Kaplan, who has been acting director and returns to his previous post of deputy director.

“I am very pleased to welcome Justin to our leadership team,” said FTC Chair Edith Ramirez. “His knowledge and extensive communications experience will help us to advance the public’s understanding of the important work we do to protect American consumers.”

Ramirez announced the appointment not long after FCC Chair Tom Wheeler had let the cat out of the bag at the FCC's public meeting Thursday, saying it would be Cole's last. He even tried to switch places with Cole for the post-meeting press conference and give reporters a chance to grill the outgoing press secretary. Cole deferred a question about net neutrality enforcement and Wheeler took over.

Cole will join the FTC Feb. 10.