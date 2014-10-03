Justice Won't Challenge Cyber Data-Sharing Proposal

The Justice Department said Friday it currently has no reason to challenge a proposed cyber intelligence data-sharing platform on antitrust grounds.

The Obama Administration is on the record supporting more cyber-threat information sharing among companies and with the government.

Cyberpoint, which supplies security services to private companies and the government, proposes to offer a data-sharing platform, TruSTAR, that will improve on legacy info-sharing systems while complying with Justice and Federal Trade Commission antitrust policies regarding cybersecurity information sharing.

