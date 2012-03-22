Justice Sues AT&T Over TRS Payments

The government is alleging that AT&T did not follow

protocol when it came to verifying special Internet-based phone service for the

disabled.

The Justice Department has filed suit against AT&T,

alleging it improperly billed and collected millions of dollars in payments

from the FCC for IP-based Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS) that allow

the hearing-impaired to place phone calls via text messages over the Internet.

AT&T says it is possible for someone to

"misuse" the system, but that it is obliged to complete calls from

those who identify themselves as disabled.

The IP Relay service is free and funded by fees on telephone

customers and government reimbursements. To cut down on fraud by "foreign

scammers," the FCC in 2009 required providers to verify users were

entitled to the free service. Justice says AT&T sought federal

reimbursement for ineligible international callers and did not verify that

callers were in the U.S. for fear that the fraudulent call volume for which it

was being reimbursed would drop.

The complaint further contends that "AT&T continued

to employ this system even with the knowledge that it facilitated use of IP

Relay by fraudulent foreign callers."

"AT&T has followed the FCC's rules for providing IP

Relay services for disabled customers and for seeking reimbursement for those

services," said an AT&T spokesman. "As the FCC is aware, it is

always possible for an individual to misuse IP Relay services, just as someone

can misuse the postal system or an email account, but FCC rules require that we

complete all calls by customers who identify themselves as disabled."