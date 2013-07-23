Justice Settles With La. Tech Over Access to Online Materials

The FCC is not the only agency focused on both access to

online educational content and communications access by those with

disabilities.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department said it has settled with

Louisiana Tech University over allegations the school violated the Americans

With Disabilities Act when it used an online learning product inaccessible to a

blind student.

"Emerging technologies, including internet-based learning

platforms, are changing the way we learn, and we need to ensure that people

with disabilities are not excluded or left behind," said Eve Hill, deputy

assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, in a statement.

Under the settlement, the university has agreed to implement

"learning technology, Web pages and course content that is

accessible..."

The university will also be required to make Web pages and

materials created since 2010 accessible, to train teachers and administrators,

and to pay the student $23,543 in damages.

The FCC is currently reforming government E-rate

subsidies to schools and libraries to ensure that students, disabled and not,

have equal access to the latest online educational tools. It is also in the

midst of implementing the Communications and Video Accessibility Act, including

boosting making online content more accessible to those with disabilities.