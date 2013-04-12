Justice Says FCC Needs to Finesse Spectrum Screen

The Justice Department says the FCC should come up with some

"competition-focused" rules on spectrum acquisitions, particularly

auctions, including taking into account the differing propagation qualities of

different spectrum bands that make one more valuable than another.

That came in comments to the FCC on mobile spectrum

holdings. The FCC is looking to come up with rules for the broadcaster

incentive auction that promote wireless participation by both large and small

carriers. Separately, it has asked more broadly if it should adopt a new

approach to how it determines the appropriate level of spectrum concentration

in individual markets.

Justice says that given that all spectrum is not created

equal, the FCC should take a nuanced approach. For example, "the

propagation characteristics of lower frequency spectrum permit better coverage

in both rural areas and building interiors," Justice said in its filing,

the reason broadcast spectrum is so attractive to the wireless industry.

"A carrier's position in low-frequency spectrum may determine its ability

to compete in offering a broad service area, including its ability to provide

coverage efficiently in rural areas."

As a result, it said, "the Department concludes that

rules that ensure the smaller nationwide networks, which currently lack

substantial low-frequency spectrum, have an opportunity to acquire such

spectrum could improve the competitive dynamic among nationwide carriers and

benefit consumers."

DOJ is primarily concerned that large carriers not be able

foreclose competition by concentrating spectrum, including to deny it to

competitors (hoarding).

The FCC voted last September to review its spectrum screen,

which potentially limits -- it triggers additional scrutiny -- the amount of

mobile wireless spectrum any one company can own in a market.

While FCC chairman Julius Genachowski said it was a needed

review, there was major pushback from Republican commissioners, concerned that

any tightening of that screen or capping of holdings or move away from the

current case-by-case determination could negatively affect participation in the

broadcast spectrum incentive auction.

The FCC was seeking comment -- the notice included no

tentative conclusions -- on a number of things, including "whether the

Commission should make distinctions among bands in assessing spectrum

holdings." Justice clearly thinks it should.

Public Knowledge, which is equally concerned

about anticompetitive spectrum policies, welcomed the Justice input. "[I]t

is gratifying to see the DOJ take such a strong stand in favor of competition

and against the wireless status quo," said John Bergmayer, senior staff

attorney at Public Knowledge.