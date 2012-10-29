Justice Postpones Announcement of Amber Alert Online Expansion

With the federal government closed due to Hurricane Sandy,

the Justice Department had to cancel Monday morning's announcement of how

Google will expand the AMBER alert system online.

The broadcaster-launched

warning system has helped recover 591 missing children since its inception

in 1997 following the kidnapping and murder of Amber Hagerman in Arlington,

Texas.

Google

already has a "gadget" that can be added to iGoogle pages to display

AMBER alert status in particular states.

No word on when that event would be rescheduled.