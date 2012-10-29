Justice Postpones Announcement of Amber Alert Online Expansion
With the federal government closed due to Hurricane Sandy,
the Justice Department had to cancel Monday morning's announcement of how
Google will expand the AMBER alert system online.
The broadcaster-launched
warning system has helped recover 591 missing children since its inception
in 1997 following the kidnapping and murder of Amber Hagerman in Arlington,
Texas.
already has a "gadget" that can be added to iGoogle pages to display
AMBER alert status in particular states.
No word on when that event would be rescheduled.
