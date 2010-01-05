Justice Joins NTIA in Promoting Spectrum Reallocation

The Justice Department has weighed in at the FCC on the

national broadband plan, echoingthe National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the

administration's chief telecom policy advisor, in saying that freeing up more

spectrum is crucial to broadband competition.

"Given the potential of wireless services to reach

underserved areas and to provide an alternative to wireline broadband providers

in other areas," the department said in comments at the FCC Jan. 4,

"the Commission's primary tool for promoting broadband competition should

be freeing up spectrum." It advised the FCC to make that a priority,

beginning with determining "when the total value of that spectrum is

significantly greater in a new use than in its existing use, after accounting

for transition costs."

Justice also proposed a baseline broadband speed, 3-4 Mbps,

saying, "In the near term, it appears reasonable to expect that most

consumer demand will be met by services offering [that speed]."

It also advised that the FCC devise a market-specific method

for classifying/evaluating competition, perhaps using the HHI index for degree

of market concentration. Justice said that the commission should evaluate

actual rather than advertised speeds or speeds under "ideal

conditions."

The department, which clearly coordinated its filing with

that of NTIA, said it was too early to tell whether wireless broadband will be

a significant competitor to wired broadband from cable or telcos.

It appeared to give cable operators some purchase on

the argument that the MVPD marketplace is robustly competitive, though with a

caveat.

"The entry of two national direct broadcast satellite

("DBS") providers--DirecTV and the DISH Network--as well as wireline

overbuilders and, more recently, the telephone companies, has changed the

dynamics of competition in the MVPD market," said Justice. It said that

cable has increasingly faced competition from DBS and, in a more limited way,

from overbuilders, and that competition has led to facilities upgrades by

cable, including more channels, more VOD and HD, and more focus on customer service.

The department called overbuilders and telcos closer

substitutes than satellite and a greater constraint on prices and spur to

quality. But is also says that DBS has not significantly disciplined cable

prices.

"It is premature to predict whether the wireless

broadband firms will be able to discipline the behavior of the established

wireline providers," said Justice, "but early developments are mildly

encouraging. Notably, the fact that some customers are willing to abandon the

established wireline providers for a wireless carrier suggests that the two

offerings may become part of a broader marketplace."

Justice said it was not looking to define particular markets

as competitive.

It said that in some cases, economies of scale preclude

having many small suppliers. Instead, it said, the "operative

question" is what policies can be adopted to produce "superior

outcomes." It suggested that in highly concentrated areas, those policy

levers could include regulations to control mergers, limits on blocking

interconnection, or lowering barriers to entry for new entrants.

Again mirroring the NTIA filing, Justice said that even

areas with two wireline providers may not provide sufficient choice because

only one may provide sufficient speeds. It cited the FCC's broadband status

report that 50%-80% of homes may only get "the speed they need" from

one provider. "If this proves to be supported by further data," said

Justice, "it will be highly significant, and rather discouraging, in terms

of effective broadband competition in the years ahead."