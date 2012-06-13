Justice Investigating Cable Over Over-the-Top Video

A cable industry source familiar with the information

requests confirms that the Justice Department has been contacting cable

operators as part of an investigation into whether cable operators are trying

to suppress over-the-top video competition through data caps, TV Everywhere

"collusion," contract language -- most favored nation clauses -- and more.

According to a cable industry source familiar with the DOJ

requests, the department started out focused on TV Everywhere and alleged

"collusion" and has extended to a range of topics. They said the

investigation has been going on for a couple of months.

The Wall Street

Journal first reported Wednesday that Justice is conducting an antitrust

investigation into. At least one cable data cap critic confirms it asked

Justice for such an investigation.

A Justice Department spokesman had no comment -- it does not

confirm or deny ongoing investigations. Justice can initiate an investigation

on its own initiative, or in response to complaints from outside parties. In

this case it was likely the latter. He said investigations do not necessarily

mean the issue has met a threshold standard.

"Investigations are just that, investigations."

Netflix and some public activist groups have complained, for

example, about Comcast's not counting the Xfinity video service it offers

through Xbox against its broadband data caps, but doing so for other video

services via Xbox. Comcast defended the practice, but also announced last month

that it was shifting from broadband caps to usage-based pricing.

Public Knowledge has twice asked the FCC to look into theissue.

Public Knowledge confirmed it had asked Justice to investigate as well, and

expected it was not the only one.

"I can confirm that over the past six months or so we

have been in to let Justice know of our concerns and we have heard that they

are," said Public Knowledge spokesman Art Brodsky. "The cable

industry is doing all it can to try and squash competition. The only people who

don't seem to realize it are the FCC."

The FCC is currently asking for help in determining what

access and carriage rights over-the-top video providers should be entitled to vis-Ã -vis

traditional MVPDs. That answer could help determining the future of online

video delivery for both cable competitors and the cable operators moving their

content online. That is, unless DOJ gets their first via its

investigation.

The Journal

reported that Justice had talked to Comcast and Time Warner Cable. Neither were

commenting at press time.

"Consumers are the beneficiaries of tremendous choice, competition and innovation in the video marketplace with dozens of alternatives now available for viewing content on multiple devices through a variety of service options," said National Cable & Telecommunications Association spokesman Brian Dietz. "The innovative offerings by cable companies are positive developments for consumers and represent accepted and legitimate business practices as well as sound network management. All the industry's actions are intended solely to ensure consumers get the highest value for their subscription."

Free Press, another data cap critic, was pleased to hear

Justice was looking into the practice. ""This Justice Department

investigation is great news for consumers and cable's competitors alike," said

Free Press Policy Director Matt Wood in a statement. "Cable operators

can't justify data caps, no matter what shifting excuses they offer."

A Free Press spokeswoman confirmed the group had talked to

Justice about the issue as well, but had not called for an investigation.