Justice Indicts Five in Largest Data Breach Conspiracy

If legislators needed any more incentive to come up with

cybersecurity protections, they just got it.

The Justice Department Thursday indicted five men in New

Jersey for the largest data breach conspiracy ever, DOJ said, involving the

theft of more than 160 million credit card numbers and the reselling of that

and other info around the world, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars

in losses.

The breaches occurred over a seven-year period between 2005

and July 2012.

The hackers targeted "financial transactions, retailers

that received and transmitted financial data and other institutions with

information they could exploit for profit." They allegedly hacked into

corporate computers and stole log-ins, card numbers and personal data that they

resold for a few dollars apiece.

Targets of the hacks included NASDAQ, 7-Eleven, JCP,

Hannaford, Heartland, Wet Seal, JetBlue, and Dow Jones.

"Those who have the expertise and the inclination to break

into our computer networks threaten our economic well-being, our privacy, and

our national security," said U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman of the District of

New Jersey. "And this case shows, there is a real practical cost because

these types of frauds increase the costs of doing business for every American

consumer, every day. We cannot be too vigilant and we cannot be too

careful."

The men are all originally from Russia or Ukraine, Justice

said.

DOJ said the losses included more than $300

million from just three of the corporate victims, and "immeasurable"

identity theft losses.