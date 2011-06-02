Justice: Guilty Plea in E-RateBribe Scheme

The former head of a pair of

Illinois-based tech companies has pleaded guilty to bribing school officials to

steer E-rate funding their way, the Justice Department's Antitrust Division

said Thursday.

Gloria Harper was initially

charged in a New Orleans U.S. District Court last November with conspiracy to

defraud the program. She pled guilty to providing bribes and kickbacks to

schools in Arkansas, Illinois and Louisiana.

The E-rate program is

overseen by the FCC and provides subsidies--up to 90% of the cost--for Internet

access and service to schools and libraries. It is near and dear to FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski, who helped first implement the program.

The FCC has pledged reforms to the

Universal Service Fund, of which the E-rate program is a part. Those include

cutting down on waste, fraud and abuse.

Hewlett-Packard agreed last fall

to pay $16.25 million to settle an investigation by the FCC and DOJ into E-rate

fraud and violations of FCC competitive bidding rules.

The investigation was into

allegations that HP and others had provided Dallas and Houston school personnel

Super Bowl tickets, yacht excursions, meals and other entertainment to get

inside info and secure contracts, which included $17 million in HP equipment,

that were supposed to be competitive bids.

Justice says that seven companies

and 24 individuals have now pled guilty to defrauding the program, with $40

million in fines and restitution and 15 jail sentences resulting.

The e-rate program, which provides

more than $2.25 billion in support annually, was "upgraded" lastSeptember in a vote to, among other things, promote the use of handheld devices

and e-books and to boost speeds by making so-called "dark

fiber"--unused but already-laid infrastructure--eligible for that funding.