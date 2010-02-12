Justice Creates IP Task Force

The Justice Department will work with the FCC and White

House to combat IP piracy. On Friday

(Feb. 12), the department announced the creation of an Intellectual Property Task

Force within the department, chaired by the deputy attorney general. Among its

goals will be to step up civil IP enforcement and "leverage" its

existing partnership with the FCC.

"The rise in intellectual property crime in the United States

and abroad threatens not only our public safety but also our economic

wellbeing. The Department of Justice must confront this threat with a strong

and coordinated response," said Attorney General Eric Holder in announcing

the task force.

That follows a December summit hosted by Vice President Joe

Biden, Holder and other administration officials and including the heads of

some major media companies concerned about the online theft of their creative

content including NBCU CEO Jeff Zucker, Warner Bros. Entertainment Chairman

Barry Meyer, Viacom Chairman Philippe Dauman and many others from the music and

publishing side.

That meeting had been requested by the vice president's

office to get moreinformation about the copyright industry.

The Task Force will also include representatives from

Holder, the associate attorney general; the Criminal, Civil, and Antitrust

Divisions; the Office of Legal Policy; the Office of Justice Programs; the

Attorney General's Advisory Committee; the Executive Office for U.S.

Attorneys, as well as the FBI.

The task force will work with Intellectual Property Coordinator

Victoria Espinal in the executive office of the president, whose post was

created as part of the ramping-up

of IP enforcement by both the White House and Justice at the direction of Congress.

Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn, who had criticized

that summit for the absence of representatives of fair use advocates like,

well, Public Knowledge, said she hoped the task force was targeting mass

illegal reproduction of CDs and DVDs, and not going after "noncommercial

consumer activity," which she said would be a mistake and "misuse of

government resources."

Studios represented at the summit are definitely looking for

the task force to target noncommercial consumer activity if it is widespread

downloading of copyrighted online content that takes a toll on their own

commercial enterprises.

"I think it is a major development in terms of progress

on enforcement policy," said NBCU Executive VP and General Counsel Rick

Cotton. The company has been one of the strongest proponents of IP enforcement

dating back to Bob Wright's commitment to the issue and continuing with Jeff

Zucker's increased visibility.

"It is a critically important outgrowth of

congressional passage of the Pro-IP act 18 months ago," said Cotton,

"and the commendable recognition by the Obama administration that this is

really a jobs issue."