Julie Eisenman Named President/GM at WNEP Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Julie Eisenman has been named president and general manager of Tegna-owned WNEP in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. She starts at the ABC affiliate June 14 and succeeds Chuck Morgan, who retired in April.

Julie Eisenman, general manager at WNEP (Image credit: WNEP)

“Julie’s experience as a journalist, news leader and mentor make her an exceptional choice for president and general manager at WNEP,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP and COO of media operations, Tegna. “A native of Pennsylvania, Julie understands the strengths of WNEP and what the station means to the community. With her creative and collaborative approach, she’ll play a key role leading the team as they continue to serve all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.”

Eisenman joined Tegna in 2015 as assistant news director at WXIA Atlanta. In 2017, she was named news director at WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina. In April 2020, she was asked to take on an additional role as content manager for Verify, Tegna’s platform for combating misinformation. In August, she was named director of content at WLTX.

Before joining Tegna, Eisenman was news director at WJCL and Fox 28 in Savannah. She was previously news director at WICI and WSEE in Erie, Pennsylvania.