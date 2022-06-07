Juliana Stock Named Chief Marketing And Brand Officer at A+E Networks

A&E Networks said it named Juliana Stock chief marketing and brand officer, filling a vacant position.

Stock, who joined the company in 2013 and most recently had been executive VP of corporate brand strategy, will oversee A+E’s strategic, creative and corporate brand teams.

She will report to Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group. Elizabeth Luciano, Kevin Potis and Tim Nolan will report directly to Stock.

“Juliana has been integral in not only shaping the vision, values and culture of our organization, but also driving strategic business initiatives that helped A+E Networks innovate and grow at a pivotal time in the industry,” said Buccieri. “She has the well-earned respect of leadership, colleagues and teams across the business, and I am confident she will lead the marketing and brand division with purpose and yield even higher results.”

Before joining A+E, Stock spent a decade at Conde Nast.

“I’m extremely grateful to be at A+E Networks at this time, and under the extraordinary leadership of Paul. I’m honored and humbled to bring my expertise to a role that will significantly shape some of the most powerful brands in media,” Stock said. “I look forward to guiding these high-performing teams under one unified division, driving the portfolio and business forward, both across our platforms and in the industry.” ■