Judiciary Violence Hearing Witnesses Set

By

The Senate Judiciary Committee's Jan. 30 hearing on
what to do about gun violence will not include any witnesses from the media,
according to a list of participants, but media violence could still be on the
table.

The witnesses include Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.),
husband of former congresswoman and gun violence victim Gabby Giffords; NRA CEO
Wayne LaPierre; Baltimore County Police Chief James Johnson; attorney Gayle
Trotter; and Fordham law professor Nicholas Johnson (not to be confused with
the former FCC commissioner of the same name who is also a law professor, but
at the University of Iowa).

But given that the committee has partial jurisdiction over
the FCC, and asignal from a committee staffer last week that it would be a broad inquiry,
the hearing still bears watching in media circles.