Judiciary Violence Hearing Witnesses Set

The Senate Judiciary Committee's Jan. 30 hearing on

what to do about gun violence will not include any witnesses from the media,

according to a list of participants, but media violence could still be on the

table.

The witnesses include Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.),

husband of former congresswoman and gun violence victim Gabby Giffords; NRA CEO

Wayne LaPierre; Baltimore County Police Chief James Johnson; attorney Gayle

Trotter; and Fordham law professor Nicholas Johnson (not to be confused with

the former FCC commissioner of the same name who is also a law professor, but

at the University of Iowa).

But given that the committee has partial jurisdiction over

the FCC, and asignal from a committee staffer last week that it would be a broad inquiry,

the hearing still bears watching in media circles.