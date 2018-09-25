Judiciary Schedules Potential Kavanaugh Vote for Sept. 28

Senate Judiciary chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) has scheduled a potential committee vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court for Friday, Sept. 28, at 9:30 a.m., but it hardly appears set in stone.

That would only be a day after a hearing featuring Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault while both were in high school.

Grassley's office pointed out that noticing the "potential" executive business meeting for Friday at least three days before was per committee rules, " so an executive business meeting is being noticed tonight in the event that a majority of the members are prepared to hold one on Friday."

That means the vote could be held, but may not be.

Kavanaugh has been accused by at least two women of sexual misconduct, accusations he has strongly denied.