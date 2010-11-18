Judiciary Passes Online Piracy Protection Bill

The Senate

Judiciary Committee Thursday unanimously approved the Combating Online

Infringement and Counterfeits Act, a bipartisan bill that would give the

Justice Department more power to shut down

Web sites that illegally stream or sell TV shows and movies. That move

immediately drew the praise of the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association and Hollywood studios concerned about

online piracy of their product.

"We applaud

Chairman Leahy and the Senate Judiciary Committee for advancing the

Combating Online Infringement and Counterfeits Act (COICA), important

legislation that will empower the Department of

Justice to crack down on websites which illegally provide access to

valuable copyrighted video content," said NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow.

"Online piracy and the distribution of illegal content are significant

problems that harm America's content industry

and consumers. We look forward to continuing to work with Chairman

Leahy and the other members of the Committee to improve this legislation

as it moves through the Senate."

The bill

would give Justice more power to pull the plug on U.S. sites it found to

be offering "infringing content" by suspending the domain name of theoffender.

For sites based outside the U.S., Justice would be able to serve an

infringement court order on ISPs and ad network providers requiring them

to stop doing business with the website, by, among other things,

"blocking online access to the rogue site or not processing

the website's purchases." But it would also include protections against

possible overreach, including allowing only the Justice Department to

initiate an action against an infringing site, and giving a federal

court the final say on whether a domain would

be suspended and the site operator the right to petition to have the

order lifted.

"It will

take a strong, sustained effort to stop Internet thieves and

profiteers," said MPAA President Bob Paisano. "We believe that Congress

and the Administration can make a significant contribution

to that effort by turning the Leahy-Hatch bill into law and giving law

enforcement significantly enhanced tools for addressing a threat that

deprives American innovators of the fruits of their labors and menaces

our nation's economic health."

MPAA argues

that "rogue" video sites threatens the livelihoods of more than 2.4

million middle class jobs in the TV and film industry.

Protecting

online TV streaming sites will become increasingly important as

broadband becomes a larger portion of the content delivery chain.

"We are disappointed that the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning

chose to disregard the concerns of public-interest groups, Internet

engineers, Internet companies, human-rights groups and law professors in

approving a bill that could

do great harm to the public and to the Internet," said Public Knowledge

President Gigi Sohn. PK is a fair use lobby that is concerned about

overprotection of content to the detriment of legitimate uses. "We look

forward to working with the Committee next year

to craft a more narrowly tailored bill that deals with the question of

rogue Web sites."

Putting an exclamation point on the jobs issue was an alliance of unions comprising the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the and Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

"Our four guilds and unions commend the Senate Judiciary Committee for unanimously reporting S.3804, the Combating Online Infringement and Counterfeits Act, and recommending the bill for consideration and passage by the full Senate," they said in statement. "The bill will give U.S law enforcement agencies more effective tools to fight the foreign profiteers who threaten our member's livelihoods by trafficking in stolen content."

That is more than 300,000 members, they point out. "The forsaken jobs and looted revenues that are so casually disregarded by both the operators of rogue sites and those who seek to protect their illegal activity reflect real wages, residuals, benefits and opportunities lost to our members forever thanks to those who knowingly and purposely traffic in Internet theft." the unions said.