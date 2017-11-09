Judiciary Chair Goodlatte Retiring

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is retiring after his current term and after 25 years in Congress, the legislator said Thursday (Nov. 9) on his Web site.

Goodlatte's committee has been active on numerous communications issues--it shares jurisdiction with the House Energy & Commerce Committee. Among those issues are network neutrality, set-top boxes, intellectual property/copyright, cybersecurity and privacy, and internet taxation.

Goodlatte was reelected chairman of the committee last December, but can't serve another term as chairman.

"With my time as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee ending in December 2018, this is a natural stepping-off point and an opportunity to begin a new chapter of my career and spend more time with my family, particularly my granddaughters," he said.

"As a Chairman of two critical committees, Congressman Goodlatte has always proven himself as a thoughtful, forward-thinking leader," said fellow Judiciary Committee member Darrell Issa (R-Calif.). "During his time in Congress, he's worked hard as a relentless advocate for internet freedom, a champion of strong intellectual property protections, and as an unyielding defender of our Constitution. Virginia's 6th District has been served admirably under his leadership."



Judiciary Committee member Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) said of the congressman's announcement: “No Judiciary chairman has led the committee during a more intense season of technological advance and its policy implications than Chairman Goodlatte," he said. "Our Chairman understands that every question that the Judiciary considers today has to offer solutions for tomorrow. I continue to appreciate the example he has set and look forward to working with him on the ambitious agenda he’s laid out for the 115th Congress.”



