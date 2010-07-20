Judiciary Approves Kagan Nomination

The nomination of Solicitor General Elena Kagan to the Supreme Court passed the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 13 to 6 Tuesday, according to committee member Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who supported the nomination.

The full Senate is expected to vote on the nomination next week, where Klobuchar said she expected "a healthy debate and a timely confirmation."

Kagan's Judiciary hearings were notable for their lack of rhetorical fireworks. But for broadcast and cable outlets, it was also newsworthy for Kagan's strong support for putting cameras in the high court. She said during her confirmation hearings that, "Televising would be a good idea from all perspectives."