Judges uphold limits on utilities' pole power

Federal judges Friday upheld Federal Communications Commission rules

requiring utility companies to lease unused pole space to cable companies. The

rules, issued in 1996, barred utilities from holding on to capacity they have

reserved for future use. The FCC ruled that reserved space must be offered to

cable companies until utilities are prepared to put the space in use.

The federal appeals court in Atlanta also refused the utilities' bid for authority to

limit who places attachments to their own employees and contractors and to be

absolved of FCC guidelines regarding notification of third-party attachers when

poles need modification.

The court also upheld a requirement that utilities grant third-party access

to all poles, ducts, conduits or rights-of-way when those facilities are used in

part for wire-communications services.

Officials for the National Cable & Telecommunications Association praised

the ruling. "The court rejected the utilities' numerous schemes to obstruct

cable operators' access to utility poles," said NCTA law and regulatory policy

chief Daniel Brenner. "This decision bodes well for the efforts by cable

operators to bring consumers new products and services."

Utilities did get some of what they asked, however. Specifically, the court

struck down FCC mandate for access to switching stations, substations and other

transmission systems used for carrying large quantities of energy over long

distances.

The court also ruled that utilities are not obligated to expand capacity of

poles when there is no room for third-party attachments.

In January the U.S. Supreme Court shot down power companies' bid to raise the

rates cable operators pay to string lines to utility poles. That decision

retained FCC rate caps when cable companies add Internet service to their

offerings.